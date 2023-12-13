Selfdrive anticipates 30% surge in demand for car rentals during festive period

Worldwide trade in goods is set to decline 8%
As the holiday season approaches, Selfdrive.ae, a mobility company, anticipates a 30 percent surge in demand for car rentals during the festive period, encompassing New Year’s Eve and Christmas celebrations. The company foresees an increase in bookings as people plan trips, family gatherings, and festive getaways. Leveraging advanced analytics and market trends, Selfdrive.ae is implementing proactive measures such as expanding its fleet, optimizing booking systems, and offering special packages and deals to ensure a seamless customer experience.
In the same context, Selfdrive.ae has announced an exclusive app offer for the festive period, starting from 15th to 31st Dec. Exclusively accessible through the Selfdrive.ae mobile app, customers can avail a flat Dh50 discount on the total amount for monthly bookings of selected cars within the Selfdrive.ae fleet.
This special offer underscores Selfdrive’s dedication to delivering unbeatable value and an enhanced experience for its customers. Focused on monthly bookings and specific car models, the company aims to provide flexibility and affordability to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.
“At Selfdrive.ae, we are continually striving to enhance the customer experience and by staying ahead of the anticipated rise in demand, we aim to provide customers with the flexibility, convenience, and reliability they seek during the joyous holiday season,” said Soham Shah, CEO and Founder of Selfdrive.ae.
To take advantage of this offer, customers can download the Selfdrive.ae app, browse eligible cars, and apply the promo code during the booking process.
