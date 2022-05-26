Samaa TV establishes international hub In UAE

Gulf Print and Pack continues until May 26 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Sheikh Saeed Halls 1 and 2)
Samaa TV, one of the leading Pakistani news and current affairs channels, has established an international hub in the UAE and will expand its presence in global markets, its top official says.
Naveid Siddiqui, chief executive officer of Samaa TV, said Dubai is a commercial hub and he will extend the reach of his channel in key international markets through its UAE office.
“We aim to expand our reach beyond the Middle East, UK, United States and Canada by strengthening our presence in the UAE. We will soon set up a studio and higher media specialists to ensure in-depth coverage of local and international news,” Siddiqui said.
Samaa TV is one of the popular channels in the Urdu news space in Pakistan and Middle East for the past 14 years. It has a footprint that extends across five continents, reaching over 26 million Pakistanis from across the world.
Siddiqui said Samaa TV also has a plan to enter entertainment space and launch a general entertainment channel for Pakistan and international markets soon.
"With this launch, we have just started re-enforcing and building our presence in the international markets and we intend to enter North America , Australia and New Zealand by next year," he said.
"The success of Samaa among the viewers in Pakistan has encouraged us to scale and expand it for Pakistanis who live abroad and want to be completely abreast of all the important news of their country and its growing eminence in the world," he added.
Marketing blitz on cards
Mohammad Raziq, head of international operations at Samaa TV, said the company is planning a marketing blitz using all forms of media, including television, radio, print, digital and OOH to create a buzz around its arrival in the international markets where Samaa will be distributed on a host of local telco and pay TV brands.
"We believe that Samaa brand is now well recognised beyond the borders of Pakistan for it’s balanced programming approach and editorial policies. Soon we will also be launching an entertainment channel which will have premium programming in line with our cultural values,” he said.
“We are now in the process of finalising an amazing lineup of content that will again strengthen our brand and position us as a unique Pakistani brand with international flavor," he said.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
