Rivoli Vision, ZEISS ink partnership deal

Rivoli Vision has inked partnership with ZEISS, an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the field of optics and optoelectronics celebrating 175th year anniversary.
The strategic partnership will have Rivoli Vision use the sophisticated and technologically-advanced ZEISS products and services in all its eyewear concept stores through a 360 degree offering. This partnership will benefit the end-consumer through the state-of-the-art vision care equipment and expertise offered by ZEISS across Avanti, Rivoli EyeZone & Style 88 stores - setting apart Rivoli Vision from other eyewear retailers in the lower Gulf region.
Ramesh Prabhakar, vice-chairman and managing partner of the Rivoli Group said: “Rivoli Vision is pleased to collaborate and partner with ZEISS to offer bespoke vision care to our discerning customers in this region. The Rivoli-ZEISS partnership will bring together deep skills between the offerings of the two entities in retail and vision care technology that will ultimately provide convenience to the customers through the region’s first contact-less eye testing and individualised solutions for eyeglass lenses, using advanced ophthalmic equipment by ZEISS.”
Rivoli Vision operate ZEISS Vision Expert (ZVE) centers, ZEISS Vision Partner (ZVP) stores and are soon to launch the only ZEISS Vision Care (ZVC) center in the region, which is at the apex of ZEISS’s vision care concepts and defined partner levels.
Baudouin Series, managing director of ZEISS Vision Care Middle East & Africa added: “Rivoli Vision is one of our preferred partners globally. We are committed to providing its customers a superior and digitalised experience, by ensuring more accurate diagnosis and lens dispensing, through our most advanced equipment and optometry expertise. All Rivoli Vision optometrists are being extensively trained on a continuous basis to ensure a unified consistency in the ZEISS customer experience at all the Rivoli Vision concept stores.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
