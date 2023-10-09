Dubai: World’s first 5.5G villa launched with advanced wireless tech, XR games

DIFC’s amended data protection regulations ensure responsible development of artificial intelligence systems
The world’s first 5.5G villa was launched in Dubai on Monday, which would take residents to the next level of luxurious living.
The new technology, developed by the Chinese technology giant Huawei and UAE’s second telecom operator du, and powered by Huawei’s latest 5G-Advanced fixed wireless access technology, enables residents to immerse into naked-eye 3D videos, pristine 8K UHD streaming, and thrilling XR games. All this has been enabled by du’s 5.5G Experience Carrier, providing subscribers with real-time peak speeds of 10Gbps.
5G-Advanced technology plays the role of bridge from 5G to 6G with new features. It provides all kinds of smart connectivity and connects people moving at high velocities, such as those on trains and planes. It also efficiently supports highly immersive and interactive applications, which will be widely deployed in the entertainment, training and education sectors.
Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said it is a great honour to launch 5G-Advanced with Huawei.
“We are always committed to bringing the latest innovations to the market and to be able to do such, we always need innovative partners such as Huawei. Today, it was proved that we chose the right partner and together we will be able to really take this market to the next level and showcase the best in the UAE,” said Al Hassawi after the launch of the 5.5G villa in Jumeirah Islands.
