Rainbow Beach gets ready for visitors on $5b ‘the Heart of Europe’

The Heart of Europe is the flagship master plan of Kleindienst Group, the developer of The World islands, 4.0km from the Dubai coastline.

Rainbow Beach, billed as one of the longest beaches in Dubai, is receiving its finishing touches ready for the first guests at The Heart of Europe, the $5 billion hospitality and second home destination nearing completion in the waters off Dubai.

The Heart of Europe is the flagship master plan of Kleindienst Group, the developer of The World islands, 4.0km from the Dubai coastline.

“This sandy strip will be the longest stretch of uninterrupted, private beach in Dubai and is key to linking our prime hospitality resorts and some of the fantastic F&B they will offer,” said Josef Kleindienst, chairman of The Kleindienst Group.

“Like everything on our beautifully developed islands, this epic beach is the result of an innovative approach which has enabled us to evolve the way a beach is designed and deliver another world first off the Dubai mainland,” said Kleindienst.

According to the developer, the 800-metre long Rainbow Beach is designed to be more than simply a place for sun loungers and sunset strolls. “Like everything within The Heart of Europe, the sandy haven has been conceived with a sustainable lifestyle experience at its core; with access to seven carefully crafted F&B outlets, seven bars and seven swimming pools, Rainbow Beach is set to be a destination in its own right, incorporating the unmistakable European inspiration that curates all six Heart of Europe islands,” Kleindienst Group said in a statement.

The new beach will bring the total beach land area at The Heart of Europe to 4,380 metres. “New lifestyle concepts will deliver an unforgettable experience, inspired by European ideas and folklore. This includes seven bars, seven food and beverage outlets, and seven pools for the ultimate dip.”

Just 4.0km from the Dubai mainland, visitors and guests will access The Heart of Europe via sustainably-operated ferry, water taxi, sail boat, seaplane or helicopter, as well as a frequent shuttle service with assigned pick-up points. Club cars, boats and abra will provide island accessibility, alongside clearly sign-posted walking routes.

Phase I of the project incorporates five key projects in a Maldives-style setting, including Sweden Island’s multi-level Beach Palace mansions and Bauhaus-inspired waterfront villas on Germany Island. Honeymoon Island is home to the revolutionary Floating Seahorse villas and Portofino family hotel, while Marbella Hotel and the Côte d’Azur resort are on Main Europe island, largest of The Heart of Europe’s six islands, said the statement. — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com