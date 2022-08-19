Premiums of listed insurance companies in H1 2022 valued at Dh15.6 billion

The total premiums of insurance companies listed in local financial markets in the first half of 2022 increased by 7.64 percent year-on-year, equivalent to Dh1.11 billion, while their net profits totalled Dh817.8 million.

According to the disclosure reports of 28 national insurance companies, the total value of premiums increased from Dh14.563 billion in the first half of 2021 to Dh15.676 billion in the first half of 2022.

Some 13 companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market accounted for 56.1 percent of the total premiums of insurance companies, valued at Dh8.8 billion, while 15 companies listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) accounted for 43.9 percent or Dh6.9 billion.

The assets of national listed insurance companies also increased to Dh64.769 billion at the end of June 2022, compared to Dh61.839 billion at the end of December 2021, a rise of 4.7 percent or Dh2.93 billion in the first half of 2022.

The 13 companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market accounted for 56.4 per cent of total assets at Dh36.5 billion, while the 15 companies listed in the ADX accounted for 43.6 percent or Dh28.26 billion. — Wam