Premiums of listed insurance companies in H1 2022 valued at Dh15.6 billion

Central bank initiative will serve nine million Pakistani diaspora and has potential to attract fresh investment worth millions of dollars that will benefit the national economy
The total premiums of insurance companies listed in local financial markets in the first half of 2022 increased by 7.64 percent year-on-year, equivalent to Dh1.11 billion, while their net profits totalled Dh817.8 million.
According to the disclosure reports of 28 national insurance companies, the total value of premiums increased from Dh14.563 billion in the first half of 2021 to Dh15.676 billion in the first half of 2022.
Some 13 companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market accounted for 56.1 percent of the total premiums of insurance companies, valued at Dh8.8 billion, while 15 companies listed on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) accounted for 43.9 percent or Dh6.9 billion.
The assets of national listed insurance companies also increased to Dh64.769 billion at the end of June 2022, compared to Dh61.839 billion at the end of December 2021, a rise of 4.7 percent or Dh2.93 billion in the first half of 2022.
The 13 companies listed in the Dubai Financial Market accounted for 56.4 per cent of total assets at Dh36.5 billion, while the 15 companies listed in the ADX accounted for 43.6 percent or Dh28.26 billion. — Wam
Dh4m investment will help in reducing import to the UAE and increase export to international markets
Dubai is now emerging as one of the global leaders in the real estate market and generates a higher return on investment (ROI) than other prominent cities in the world
The programme aims to co-create innovative technology solutions with leading Fintechs through the accelerator programme.
The gathering will help introduce the culture, heritage and tourism potential of Jordan by attracting leading content creators from Arab influencers on social networks.
The new incentives include classifying up to five enterprises under Tier 1 category per owner, instead of two enterprises, and a five-year classification under Tier 1 category starting from the date of license issuance.
The emirate now has 8,130 hotel rooms providing the highest levels of hospitality.
KIZAD is committed to driving the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s trade and manufacturing landscape in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.