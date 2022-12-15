Pakistan signs $475m flood loan deal with ADB

The Gulf region will remain an investor hotspot in 2023 with demand for real estate remaining healthy, according to Oxford Economics
Pakistan has signed a $475 million loan agreement for flood relief with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the country’s economic affairs minister said on Thursday, taking the total for the year to $2.7 billion with the agency.
Floods caused by abnormal monsoon rains and a melting glacier submerged huge swathes of the country earlier this year and killed nearly 1,700 people, the majority of them children and women.
Minister Ayaz Sadiq said the concessionary ADB loan was signed at the rate of one per cent for a period of 40 years.
“The impression that’s being spread is that God forbid, Pakistan is going to be bankrupt, or it is in financial crisis. There is nothing like that,” Sadiq said in a recorded message.
“Had there been such a situation, the ADB wouldn’t have signed these loans with us today.”
Pakistan is struggling to meet its external financing obligations in the face of low foreign exchange reserves that are barely enough to cover a month of imports. It is also beset by decades-high inflation.
The country has been trying to approach allies to seek financial support, and a ninth review of the International Monetary Fund for a 2019 bailout programme has been pending since September. — Reuters
The Huawei Mate Series is now in its 10th year after the first generation of Huawei’s original Mate phone in 2013
Dr Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, president of the University of Dubai, advises businesses while speaking at Arab Franchise Awards Ceremony in Dubai
Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Opec and the IEA both forecast a rebound in demand over the course of next year and as US rate hikes are expected to ease alongside slowing inflation
On Tuesday, blockchain data firm Nansen said Binance saw withdrawals of $1.9 billion in 24 hours, the largest such outflow since June. Users had pulled out $3.7 billion in crypto over the seven days to Tuesday
Russia’s oil output will fall by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) next year the IEA predicted, further tightening balances as a December 5 price cap imposed by the G7, the European Union and Australia takes effect seeking to curb Moscow’s wartime revenue
The island nation has to secure prior financing assurances from creditors, put its heavy debt burden on a sustainable path and increase public revenue before the global lender will disburse the funds
Opening up to outside app stores could present a major threat to Apple’s fast-growing services business, but rivals would first have to surmount the hurdle of convincing consumers to leave the security and simplicity of using Apple’s own store