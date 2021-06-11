Pakistan Budget 2021-22: Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

Filed on June 11, 2021 | Last updated on June 11, 2021 at 11.39 am

The meeting is being held to give approval to the budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet on Friday.

Pakistan heading towards economic stability: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan was heading towards economic stability after a long time.

In a tweet, he said all economic indicators were positive and such political and economic stability was only possible due to confidence of people and institutions in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the opposition to cooperate with the government on electoral and judicial reforms.