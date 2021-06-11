Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Pakistan Budget 2021-22: Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

APP/Islamabad
Filed on June 11, 2021 | Last updated on June 11, 2021 at 11.39 am

The meeting is being held to give approval to the budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22.


Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet on Friday.

The meeting is being held to give approval to the budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22.

Pakistan heading towards economic stability: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan was heading towards economic stability after a long time.

In a tweet, he said all economic indicators were positive and such political and economic stability was only possible due to confidence of people and institutions in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He urged the opposition to cooperate with the government on electoral and judicial reforms.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210611&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619864&Ref=AR&profile=1036 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1036,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 