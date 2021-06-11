Pakistan Budget 2021-22: Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting
The meeting is being held to give approval to the budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet on Friday.
Pakistan heading towards economic stability: Fawad
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Pakistan was heading towards economic stability after a long time.
In a tweet, he said all economic indicators were positive and such political and economic stability was only possible due to confidence of people and institutions in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
He urged the opposition to cooperate with the government on electoral and judicial reforms.
