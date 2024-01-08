Pak government sends positive signal to Middle East investors

Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, with the senior officials from the Government of Pakistan after signing milestone agreements for a firm supply of electricity to Pakistan's largest metropolis — Karachi. Pakistan's Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali; Minister for Finance, Dr Shamshad Akhtar, and Al-Jomaih Holdings representative and board member of KE, Shan A. Ashary also witnessed the historic signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 8 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM

In a decisive move aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s energy sector, the Caretaker Government of Pakistan has successfully resolved chronic issues plaguing Saudi’s Al-Jomaih Group and Kuwait’s National Industries Group (NIG).

This significant step, coming shortly after the Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid A. Al-Falih penned a follow-up letter to Pakistan’s Caretaker Minister of Finance and Revenue Dr Shamshad Akhtar signals a new era of strengthened ties and investor confidence between Pakistan and its Middle Eastern partners.

The Ministry of Energy of Pakistan announced the signing of pivotal agreements with K-Electric (KE), the country’s only private power company, in which Al-Jomaih and NIG Group holds substantial stakes. These agreements that include Power Purchase Agency Agreement (PPAA), Tariff Differential Subsidy Agreement (TDSA) and Mediation Agreements signed between KE and the Government of Pakistan had previously been a stumbling block for years, not only resulting in financial losses but were also impeding potential sale of the company’s stake.

At the signing ceremony of these agreements at the offices of Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy, Muhammad Ali, the caretaker Minister of Energy, thanked the Saudi and Kuwait governments for their strong partnership and support with the Government of Pakistan.

“Moving forward, the agreements will resolve two major issues, the payables and receivables process between KE and the Government of Pakistan and will streamline and make KE’s operations a lot more sustainable. Above all, this is positive news for the future of Karachi’s electric power landscape and customers who will benefit from the stability of these agreements,” he said.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Minister of Finance and Revenue, at this occasion stated that energy underpins progress on a national level.

"Streamlining issues and resolving legacy matters therefore is of utmost importance. We believe that today's achievement will also send a strong positive signal to investors across the globe who are eyeing Pakistan as a potential market. The energy sector is undergoing a revolution and we are committed to support it,” she said.

To have these long-standing issues resolved, Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Minister of Investment, in his letter wrote that “the company and its investors have re-invested all profits earned in last 16 years back to business [KE], thereby creating significant value for the only private utility in Pakistan and considerably reducing the burden on the national exchequer (of Pakistan).”

He further stated: “I remain certain that a satisfactory resolution of this issue will enable Saudi investors to regain confidence to invest in Pakistan going forward.”

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC. Privatised in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated utility in Pakistan supplying electricity. The majority shares (66.4 per cent) of the company are listed in the Pakistan’s Stock Exchange (PSX) owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al-Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding), Kuwait, and the Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund (IGCF).