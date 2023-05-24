Orient Insurance partners with Jafza

Company to provide insurance solutions to 9,500 businesses located in the free zone

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 4:55 PM

Orient Insurance PJSC, a part of Al-Futtaim Group and a prominent insurance institution in the UAE, has partnered with Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, to offer insurance solutions to more than 9,500 businesses and industries located in the free zone.

Under the agreement signed between Omer Elamin, group president, Orient Insurance and Abdulla Al Hashmi, chief operating officer, parks and zones, DP World UAE, Orient will provide insurance solutions to tenants and occupants of Jafza through the Dubai Trade Portal.

Elamin, President, Orient Group said: “We are delighted to partner with Jafza and provide their customers with a wider array of our insurance solutions. This will support businesses by offering adequate coverage and providing specific insurance policies tailored to the requirements set forth by the free zone. It will also empower the free zone customers with comprehensive coverage for employees, labour, capital investments, individuals, assets and liability exposure.”

Orient Insurance, has over 40 years’ experience in the UAE, and it provides a comprehensive suite of solutions related to commercial, technical, life, and retail. Orient has the highest rating in the region, with the highest gross written premium, equity, technical and net profit in the emirates.

DCEO Xavier Arputharaj, CMO Fadi Awni, EVP Retail Subramoni JB, EVP Gaurav Bajaj, and VP Rajaneesh Mudavath from the Orient team, along with Ebtesam Alkaabi, head of sales, Jafza, were present during the agreement signing ceremony.