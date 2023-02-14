Opec raises forecast for China-led oil demand growth in 2023

Taqa’s board proposed a final cash dividend for 2022 of 3.3 fils/share (Dh3.713 billion), bringing the full year dividend to 5.1 fils/share (Dh 5.738 billion)
Opec has raised its 2023 forecast for global oil demand growth in its first upward revision for months, citing China’s relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and slightly stronger prospects for the world economy.
Global oil demand will rise this year by 2.32 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.3 per cent, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said on Tuesday in a monthly report. The projection was 100,000bpd higher than last month’s forecast.
“Key to oil demand growth in 2023 will be the return of China from its mandated mobility restrictions and the effect this will have on the country, the region and the world,” Opec said in the report.
“Concern hovers around the depth and pace of the country’s economic recovery and the consequent impact on oil demand.”
Opec was upbeat on prospects for the global economy, nudging up its forecast for 2023 growth. But it also said that a relative slowdown remained evident, citing high inflation and expectations of further increases to interest rates.
The report also showed that Opec’s crude oil production fell in January after the wider OPEC+ alliance pledged output cuts to support the market. Output declined in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran, offsetting increases elsewhere.
Opec said its crude oil output in January fell by 49,000 bpd to 28.88 million bpd. — Reuters
The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil
Historic full year performance achieving 65 per cent increase in turnover to Dh5.2 billion; and double the number of passengers carried to 12.8 million; Airline board of director's proposes a cash dividend distribution of 15 fils per share
The profit growth “was supported by robust increases on both sides of the balance sheet,” the bank, according to the bank
The world's largest district cooling services provider proposes a dividend of Dh425 million for the second half of the year 2022
Group says business plans fully funded, cashflows strong; Shares of group companies continue to slide; SEBI to brief finance ministry on probe on February 15
Russia plans to cut oil output by 500,000bpd in March; Opec+ closely watching China recovery, global economy : UAE Energy Minister
The lender began marketing the 10-year kangaroo bonds at around 200 basis points over ASW, with an indicative yield of 6.3 per cent and an indicative coupon of 6.25 per cent