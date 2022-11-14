Opec cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Forum to explore emerging opportunities for cooperation between the business communities, and resulted in the signing of 16 Memoranda of Understanding
Opec on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and also trimmed next year’s figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates.
Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2.6 per cent, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) said in a monthly report, down 100,000bpd from the previous forecast.
“The world economy has entered a period of significant uncertainty and rising challenges in the fourth quarter of 2022,” Opec said in the report.
“Downside risks include high inflation, monetary tightening by major central banks, high sovereign debt levels in many regions, tightening labour markets and persisting supply chain constraints.”
This report is the last before Opec and its allies, together known as Opec+, meet on December 4 to set policy. The group, which recently cut production targets, will remain cautious, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister was quoted as saying last week.
Next year, Opec expects oil demand to rise by 2.24 million bpd, also 100,000bpd lower than previously forecast.
Despite commenting on the rising challenges, Opec left its 2022 and 2023 global economic growth forecasts steady and said while risks were skewed to the downside, there was also upside potential.
“This may come from a variety of sources. Predominantly, inflation could be positively impacted by any resolution of the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, allowing for less hawkish monetary policies,” Opec said.
Oil maintained a decline after the report was released, trading around $95 a barrel.
For October, with oil prices weakening on recession fears, the group made a 100,000bpd cut to the Opec+ production target, with an even bigger reduction starting in November.
The report said that Opec output fell by 210,000bpd in October to 29.49 million bpd, more than the pledged Opec+ reduction. — Reuters
