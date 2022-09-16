Ommyo makes foray into metaverse, says Zaleski

Corporate bankruptcies set to increase as borrowing costs rise; Global debt-to-output ratio edges up to 350%; Debt distress or risk for 16 of 35 countries with food crisis
The Private office of Sheikh Ahmed bin Faisal Al Qassimi is all set to make foray into metaverse with a launch of its new platform ‘Ommyo’, said chairman Dr Tomasz Zaleski.
“Ommyo is the most recent economy to emerge in the metaverse developing a dedicated blockchain and a digital currency for payments in the metaverse. The platform consists of a team of developers focused on creating real use cases and connecting real assets like historical places, real estate and businesses that will be hosted in the virtual space of the metaverse,” said Zaleski
“Ommyo. Net is dedicated to enhancing the integration of blockchain with our unique metaverse solutions to provide an all-natural look and organic financial growth for our clients, partners and community. Through our news channel, Learn and Earn, Ommyo Academy aims to educate our community and members, with the benefits that new technologies especially in the blockchain space can deliver. Ommyo wants its community to learn and grow opportunities globally.”
Ommyo is not developing a gaming platform but is gamifying and dedicating disruptive technology to enhance and grow the local economy making Dubai a technology hub globally.
Ommyo Blockchain Development gives developers the freedom to build, develop, and earn using Ommyo Blockchain to boost their earning potential while allowing our strategic partners to nurture and grow existing and new talent. There is currently a significant ecosystem for developing, acquiring, and profiting from decentralised digital assets due to the adoption of non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrency on several blockchain-based platforms.
The idea of the metaverse is incomplete without blockchain because of all the limitations of centralised data storage. The potential of blockchain to work globally, as a digital source functioning on the concept of decentralisation, primarily differentiates the metaverse from the capabilities of the traditional internet, which is made up of websites and applications. The blockchain-based metaverse allows users to access any digital space without the intervention of a centralised authority.
