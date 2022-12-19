Oil bounces as China demand hopes offset recession fears

The Dubai-based carrier reveals a newly-designed livery on two of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association
Oil rose on Monday after tumbling by more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism over the Chinese economy outweighed concern over a global recession.
China, the world’s top crude oil importer, is experiencing its first of three expected waves of Covid-19 cases after Beijing relaxed mobility restrictions but plans to step up support for the economy in 2023.
“There is no doubt that demand is being adversely influenced,” said Naeem Aslam, analyst at brokerage Avatrade.
“However, not everything is so negative as China has vowed to fight all pessimism about its economy, and it will do what it takes to boost economic growth.”
Brent crude gained 37 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $79.41 a barrel by 1100GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 30 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $74.59.
Oil surged towards its record high of $147 a barrel earlier in the year after Russia invaded Ukraine. It has since unwound most of this year’s gains as supply concerns were edged out by recession fears, which remain a drag on prices.
The US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank raised interest rates last week and promised more. The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, could shift its ultra-dovish stance when it meets on Monday and Tuesday.
“The prospect of further rate rises will hit economic growth in the new year and in doing so curb demand for oil,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.
Oil was supported by the U.S. Energy Department saying on Friday that it will begin repurchasing crude for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve - the first purchases since releasing a record 180 million barrels from the reserve this year. — Reuters
The Dubai-based carrier reveals a newly-designed livery on two of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of its regional partnership with the Argentine Football Association
India’s Central Bank has approved banks to open 05 special rupee trading accounts, called Vostro accounts, for trade with Sri Lanka through the Indian rupee trade settlement mechanism
The famed online entrepreneur Ali Abdaal has 3.62 million subscribers on YouTube alone
Famed YouTuber gives insight into using online virality to increase your business value at SEF 2022
Courage and change initiatives are key tools to shape communities’ identities, say experts
The number of lawsuits registered in the centre to date has reached 103,975 rental lawsuits, divided between 92,732 primary and 11,243 appeal lawsuits
Dubai International Chamber’s new offices in Cairo, Istanbul and Tel Aviv will boost the emirate’s ties with global markets and expand trade beyond Dh100 billion in coming years
Analysts at Fitch expect impairment charges to “fall further on the supportive macroeconomic backdrop and recovering real estate prices, and capital buffers will remain adequate.”