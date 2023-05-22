Novus Aviation Capital establishes SAF One

Platform to develop sustainable aviation fuel solutions

Mon 22 May 2023

Novus Aviation Capital has launched SAF One Energy Management Limited, a new platform, focused on the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF One aims to provide reliable and competitive SAF solutions to the aviation industry, supporting IATA’s goal to reduce carbon emissions and promote a circular economy.

SAF One is being launched by Novus in partnership with Sencirc Holdings Ltd, an ADGM investment company with a portfolio of holdings in the circular economy. SAF One will leverage Novus Aviation Capital’s expertise in aviation finance and leasing, the Novus principals’ experience in sustainable energy, and Sencirc’s experience in the circular economy.

Mounir Kuzbari, co-founder and co-CEO of Novus said: “We see SAF One as being able to play an important role in driving the development of sustainable aviation fuel, which we believe is critical to achieving our industry’s environmental goals.”

According to Sencirc’s founder Deepak Munganahalli, SAF One’s vision is to be a global leading platform that delivers SAF solutions to the aviation industry: “The aviation industry is pushing to reduce its carbon footprint and SAF One has been positioned to drive change in this area.”

SAF One will focus on engaging with airlines, airports, and other industry stakeholders to develop SAF solutions that are both environmentally and economically sustainable. By working closely with industry partners, SAF One will to support the aviation industry to work towards meeting its sustainability targets while maintaining a viable business model that delivers value to its stakeholders.