Novus Aviation Capital establishes SAF One

Expert speaks on the various issues investors need to keep in mind
Novus Aviation Capital has launched SAF One Energy Management Limited, a new platform, focused on the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF One aims to provide reliable and competitive SAF solutions to the aviation industry, supporting IATA’s goal to reduce carbon emissions and promote a circular economy.
SAF One is being launched by Novus in partnership with Sencirc Holdings Ltd, an ADGM investment company with a portfolio of holdings in the circular economy. SAF One will leverage Novus Aviation Capital’s expertise in aviation finance and leasing, the Novus principals’ experience in sustainable energy, and Sencirc’s experience in the circular economy.
Mounir Kuzbari, co-founder and co-CEO of Novus said: “We see SAF One as being able to play an important role in driving the development of sustainable aviation fuel, which we believe is critical to achieving our industry’s environmental goals.”
According to Sencirc’s founder Deepak Munganahalli, SAF One’s vision is to be a global leading platform that delivers SAF solutions to the aviation industry: “The aviation industry is pushing to reduce its carbon footprint and SAF One has been positioned to drive change in this area.”
SAF One will focus on engaging with airlines, airports, and other industry stakeholders to develop SAF solutions that are both environmentally and economically sustainable. By working closely with industry partners, SAF One will to support the aviation industry to work towards meeting its sustainability targets while maintaining a viable business model that delivers value to its stakeholders.
Expert speaks on the various issues investors need to keep in mind
Republican says US debt-ceiling talks paused
The acquisition enables Everest Health to cater to over 350,000 out-patients annually
Sharif assured that every possible government support would be extended
UAE Banks Federation confirms a 100% rise in use of some digital banking channels
Publishing misleading, unfounded analyses of the tax regime will be considered a violation of federal law on combatting rumours, cybercrime
Figure hits Dh541 billion in February
Investment Company releases 2022 financial results