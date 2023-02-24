Negative GDP revision adds to German recession fears

Global trade has held up well in the face of the war in Ukraine, according to the WTO’s chief economist Ralph Ossa
Germany's economy contracted by more than first thought over the last three months of 2022, figures published Friday showed, upping concerns Europe's industrial powerhouse could be headed for a recession.
Gross domestic product shrank by 0.4 per cent between October and December, the federal statistics agency Destatis said, revising down its initial estimate of 0.2 per cent.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a sharp rise in energy prices in Europe, as Moscow dwindled important gas supplies to the continent.
The subsequent increase in inflation, climbing to a multi-decade high in Germany, dragged on the economy, said Destatis.
Rising prices slowed consumer spending and business investments, the statistics body said.
The negative revision to growth figures showed that a "recession is in the making", said Carsten Brzeski, head of macro at the ING bank.
The German economy had shown "more resilience than feared", with the help of government support and clement winter weather that took the sting out of the energy crisis, Brzeski said.
But there was "no guarantee for a strong rebound anytime soon", with signs pointing to another quarter of negative growth in the first quarter of 2023 and thus a recession, he said.
Concerns that Germany would be dragged into a deep recession have been somewhat allayed, by contrast.
Officials in Berlin currently predict economic growth of 0.2 per cent in 2023, having previously anticipated a drop.
Global trade has held up well in the face of the war in Ukraine, according to the WTO’s chief economist Ralph Ossa
Proposed regulations include providing the world’s first legislative framework for venture building
Company's popular brands KFC, Pizza Hut deliver strong double-digit revenue growth in 2022
Non-oil trade exchange between UAE and Spain exceeded $2.6 billion in 2022
The cooperation aims to stimulate innovation in the UAE’s maritime sector to enhance doing maritime business and promote the attractiveness of the country’s ports and their maritime services
Russia has so far managed to reroute most of its oil exports from Europe to India, China and Turkey
UAE consumers prefer hyper-personalisd digitally driven experiences across multiple channels
The experiential art space is being developed in partnership with Miral