Monte Carlo cluster adds French Riviera touch to Damac Lagoons

Damac Properties on Thursday announced the launch of the Monte Carlo residential cluster in its Damac Lagoons master development.
The latest addition to the Mediterranean-inspired community comes after the successful launch of seven clusters — Portofino, Venice, Malta, Nice, Santorini, Costa Brava and Marbella.
Nestled around extravagantly large pristine water lagoons, white sandy beaches and equipped with a diverse and exciting range of amenities, each cluster is uniquely designed to evoke the spirit of the destination it represents.
The Mediterranean city which is the inspiration behind the neighbourhood is part of Monaco at the base of the Maritime Alps along the French Riviera. The city is a popular destination for the world’s elite and most famous for the Monte Carlo Casino.
The city also hosts an array of world-class events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and the Monaco Yacht Show and is replete with Michelin-star restaurants, elegant top-rated spas and haute couture shops.
Monte Carlo comprises 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses and is nestled between the neighbourhoods of Malta and Portofino. Much like its namesake destination in the south of Europe, the cluster offers an elite experience for the discerning few equipped with amenities such as an Aqua Opera School House Pavilion and a Board Games Casino Pavillion where both adults and children can enjoy playing life-size games such as Monopoly, Connect Four and Jenga. Last but not least, for vintage car lovers, there will be a special memorabilia area to showcase some of the most popular vintage cars from around the world.
“Monte Carlo offers a holiday escape without ever having to travel, thanks to the classic designs of its luxury townhouses that channel the spirit of the French Riviera,” Niall McLoughlin, senior vice-president of Damac, said.
He said the cluster is yet another value addition to Damac Lagoons which was launched late last year.
"The vintage vibe and kids-friendly casino pavilion is a fun play off the Monte Carlo spirit,” he said.
Damac Lagoons — Damac’s third master development in Dubai — spans 45 million square feet and will have four entrance gates, with the main one situated on Hessa Street. The community will have a wide array of entertainment and leisure amenities for all ages to enjoy.
For those seeking calm and relaxing activities Damac Lagoons offers white sandy beaches, gondola rides, waterside cafes, a floating cinema, lagoon-facing infinity pools, yoga meditation lawns, an Augmented Reality (AR) nature trail, outdoor art exhibits, a spa and beauty salon and meditation lounge. Meanwhile, residents seeking fitness and thrill-based activities can enjoy the rock-climbing wall, a zipline, kayaking, paddle surfing and bicycle trails.
