MBE Gulf inaugurates operations from Sharjah

Firm offers one-stop digital and physical solutions to meet the growing demand for e-commerce and other business needs

Officials at the inauguration event. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Feb 2023, 3:40 PM

MBE Gulf, the master licence holder of Mail Boxes Etc. (MBE) in seven Middle Eastern countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Jordan, has inaugurated its operations from Sharjah.

With the growing demand for e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing, and print solutions, MBE Gulf aims to support small and medium-scale businesses (SMB) in the region by providing a one-stop solution through its combination of digital and physical products and services.

The company offers both digital and physical products and services shipping, packing, logistics for e-commerce, printing, marketing, communications, through a network of franchise centers, providing customers with a convenient, one-stop solution for their personal and business needs. The innovative business model and widespread network of MBE Worldwide Group has helped the firm position itself as a leading commerce-enablement platform and expand its geographical reach, with the Middle East being a particular area of interest and focus.

Mohammed Musharrakh, CEO of FDI Sharjah (Invest in Sharjah), said: “The launch of the first MBE Gulf branch in the UAE in Sharjah stands as a testament to the untapped business potential in the Middle East. We welcome MBE as a valued member of our community and fully support their mission to empower small and medium-scale businesses with unparalleled franchise opportunities and superior quality services in the region.”

Giuseppe Bergonzi, general manager – MBE worldwide development, said: “Since its inception in San Diego, California in 1980, and even more since 2009 when the ownership of the brand became Italian, MBE has evolved over time into one of the world’s largest international networks of franchised entrepreneurs, retail-based, providing their business and private customers with shipping, logistics, print and marketing solutions. Today, we’re extremely excited about our entrance to the Mena region for the high potential of business development of this region.”

Youssef Khalil, managing director of MBE Gulf, said: “We are glad to kick off our operations from Sharjah thanks to Sharjah FDI for the full support that we’ve received during the setup phase. We add value to the community by providing franchise opportunities for running MBE stores in the region, which are fueled by knowledge transfer and non-stop support. The MBE business model has demonstrated to work well at international level through years, so we have a good perspective for building a network of MBE service centres able to provide high-quality services to their business customers, as it is happening in the rest of the world where MBE is present.”