UAE: Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against dirham amidst turmoil following Imran Khan's arrest

In the Emirates, the currency was being exchanged at close to 79 against the dirham for remittances

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 3:17 PM

Uncertainty over the resumption of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) bailout programme for Pakistan and the rising political temperature after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan have pushed the rupee to another all-time low on Thursday, falling below 300 against the US dollar in the open market.

South Asian currency plunged below 80 against the UAE dirham on Thursday.

Protests have broken out across the country following the arrest of Khan, resulting in casualties in different cities. The government in Islamabad has called the country’s army to quell protests. Eight people have died in the protests between the public and security agencies so far.

While Islamabad and IMF have been negotiating more than $1 billion loans for quite some time but have failed to reach a deal till now.

Earlier this week, Moody’s Investors Service warned that Pakistan could default without IMF’s bailout package.

“We consider that Pakistan will meet its external payments for the remainder of this fiscal year ending in June. However, Pakistan’s financing options beyond June are highly uncertain. Without an IMF program, Pakistan could default given its very weak reserves," said Grace Lim, a sovereign analyst with the rating company in Singapore, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

Pakistan's forex reserves stood at $4.46 billion during the last week of April.

According to xe.com, the rupee was trading at 80.87 against the UAE (297 against the US dollar) on Thursday afternoon.

But the rupee was trading at over 301 against the greenback and 81 versus the Emirati dirham in the Pakistani open market. While in the Pakistan interbank market, the rupee slumped to 290 against the dollar.

In the UAE, the rupee was being exchanged at close to 79 against the dirham for remittances.

ALSO READ: