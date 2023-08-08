UAE: Gold prices steady in Dubai after Monday evening's drop

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8 countries for 'Middle East Startup Awards 2022-2023' in January 2024
The awards will be announced during a two-day conference and exhibition to be held on January 17-18
Gold prices were largely steady in the UAE on Tuesday morning after prices dropped on Monday evening due to US Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman's comments on additional interest rate hikes needed to rein in inflation.
According to Dubai Jewellery Group data, the 24K and 18K prices remained unchanged at Dh234.25 and Dh180.0, respectively, on Tuesday morning, while 22K and 21K opened 25 fils higher at Dh217.0 and Dh210.0, respectively, at 9 am UAE time.
Local precious metal prices dropped around half a dirham on Monday evening. Spot gold was down 0.14 per cent at $1,934.04 per ounce by 9.17 am UAE time on Tuesday.
Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist, dailyFX, said the yellow metal has been aiming cautiously lower in recent weeks. In response, retail traders have been slowly boosting their upside exposure.
Meanwhile, central banks worldwide added a record amount of gold to their reserves through the first half of 2023. Net central bank gold purchases totalled 387 tons through the first half of the year, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. That was the highest first-half total since the organization started compiling quarterly data in 2000. China’s PBoC was the biggest buyer, followed by Singapore’s MAS, while Turkey turned out to be a net seller in Q2 due to local market dynamics.
ALSO READ:
The awards will be announced during a two-day conference and exhibition to be held on January 17-18
The company recorded revenues of $1.225b in the first half of 2023, marking an increase of 62 per cent compared to the first half of 2022
There is no better day and age to put my experience, expertise and passion into practice and to continue to lead the Academy into a new era of growth: Samar
As the economy heads into 2024, a more favourable oil output quota for the UAE will mean that oil GDP becomes supportive to economic growth once more
The venture will focus on aircraft leasing, special flight operations and related services with an initially planned fleet of 20 commercial aircraft
According to the agency, the cut can be "extended or extended and deepened"
The emirate has several free zones, each with its own authority responsible for governing and regulating activities within the zone distinct from those in the mainland
S&P Global PMI reading indicated a sharp improvement in the health of the sector, supported by a marked expansion in output