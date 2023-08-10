Time to buy? UAE gold prices tumble, trading close to a 1-month low

The emirate surpassed its pre-pandemic tourist figures, reaching 8.55 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to 8.36 million in 2019
Gold prices fell in the UAE on Thursday morning and were trading close to a one-month low.
The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh232.0 per gram at the opening of the markets on Thursday as compared to last night’s close of Dh232.75 per gram. The other variants of the precious metals also opened lower. At 9 am UAE time, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh214.75, Dh208.0 and Dh178.25 per gram, respectively. Spot gold was steady at $1,917 per ounce by 9.15 am UAE time
Warren Venketas, an analyst at dailyFX, said the yellow metal has been negatively influenced by the recent uptick in risk aversion as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, while the recent US ratings downgrade followed a similar trend.
“One would naturally expect the yellow metal to find some support as a traditional safe haven asset class but this is yet to develop. Looking back at the prior downgrade, gold managed to benefit and this could be a lagged consequence under current circumstances; however, gold could be in for an upside rally,” he said.
Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer, Zaye Capital, said it seems like the gold price is mostly out of luck.
“Having said this, from a technical price point, the price has started to look a bit oversold now,” he said.
History provides Human Resources professionals with a treasure trove of knowledge that can be applied to modern-day challenges
The taxable person should assess the status of investment in the share or capital of juridical person to adopt the proper tax position, and tax the related income accordingly
Abu Dhabi-based company would acquire a 30% equity stake in Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Baku
The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023
'We won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too': X social media platform boss
Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
IIJS Premiere 2023, now in its 39th edition, promises to be the largest gathering of domestic and international buyers, offering Indian jewellery manufacturers a platform to connect with retailers and explore product design and demand trends