Pfizer in talks to buy cancer drugmaker Seagen: Report

The Indian ports-to-power group operates the Carmichael coal mine, the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), as well as a solar farm in Australia
Pfizer Inc is in early-stage talks to acquire cancer drugmaker Seagen Inc in a potential multi-billion dollar deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, after advanced discussions between Merck and Seagen fell through last year.
The report on Sunday, which cited people familiar with the matter, said the offer could be well over $30 billion but there could be a number of hurdles, including the potential for a stringent antitrust review of any proposal.
Seagen had a market capitalisation of roughly $30 billion, as of Friday's close. Its shares have fallen nearly 10 per cent since July, when the deal talks with Merck were first reported. They rose 13 per cent to $182.55 on Monday.
Pfizer declined to comment on the WSJ report, while Seagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The Merck-Seagen deal reportedly failed over concerns that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) would launch an antitrust investigation, but analysts said the Pfizer combination was not raising any red flags.
"A Pfizer/Seagen combination will invite less scrutiny from the FTC due to less overlap of their products when compared to a Merck/Seagen deal," said Zhiqiang Shu, analyst at Berenberg Capital Market.
Shu said Seagen was poised to grow in the next decade and has "a perfect profile for a takeout target", which could work well for Pfizer that expects to lose $17 billion in annual sales by 2030 due to patent expirations for top drugs, and as demand for its Covid products begins to decline.
Seagen, which specialises in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) that bind to tumour cells and then release cell-killing chemicals, made nearly $2 billion in revenue last year driven by demand for its approved therapies such as lymphoma treatment Adcetris and breast cancer drug Tukysa.
"After a year of waiting for something impactful, this may be it," said Evan Seigerman, analyst at BMO Capital Markets, referring to the potential deal, at a time analysts have pointed to the need for larger acquisitions by Pfizer.
Merck, which bought ADC-maker Imago BioSciences for $1.35 billion in November, is unlikely to show renewed interest in Seagen, analysts said. Merck was not immediately available for comment.
"I'm sure there's always a possibility that there could be other companies interested and there are other large pharma companies that do need to transact. I'm thinking more of the European pharma names," said Seigerman.
The Indian ports-to-power group operates the Carmichael coal mine, the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), as well as a solar farm in Australia
The Abu Dhabi companies, 1MDB and Malaysia’s Minister of Finance (Incorporated) had reached a settlement in respect of proceedings in the London Court of International Arbitration and the London High Court
The Abu Dhabi-based energy giant said it also raised the tranche reserved for employees and UAE national retirees of Adnoc Group companies residing in the country to four per cent from two per cent
About 7,615 new licences issued and 56,474 renewed last year, according to Sharjah Economic Development Department
12 agreements signed across 9 industrial projects during third meeting of the Higher Committee for the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Developments; Projects to create 13,000 job opportunities and boost GDP by $1.6 billion in member states
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy led discussions on topics surrounding legislation, talent, opportunities and growth in the gaming industry
Bay Residences is located on Hayat Island, in Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah and comprises of 324 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with direct access to the beach
More than 500 of the region's most influential ICT decision makers attended the two-day IDC Middle East CIO Summit, which this year runs under the theme 'Enabling the Digital Economy's Leaders'