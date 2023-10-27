Indian rupee rises 2 paise against UAE dirham in early trade

Market interest rates remained high, which contributed to the financial uplift
The rupee paused its three-day slide and inched up 2 paise to 83.23 against the US dollar (23.11 UAE dirhams) in early trade on Friday amid positive cues from the domestic equity markets and a weak American currency overseas.
[Editor's Note: For real-time forex rates, click the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]
An upward trend in the crude oil prices and selling pressure from foreign equity investors continued to weigh on the Indian currency, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.24 (23.12 UAE dirhams) and gained further to reach 83.23 (23.11 UAE dirhams) against the greenback, up 2 paise from its previous close.
ALSO READ:
Market interest rates remained high, which contributed to the financial uplift
Net interest income jumps by 24% year on year
Investment holding firm bolstering its oil field services portfolio
Property was bought by the family office of a European billionaire
64% of UAE organisations set to embrace robotics and automation for hiring surge, study shows
The mechanism will be applied on supplies and manufacturing from October 30
Occupier demand remains in deeply positive territory across all sectors
Generative AI to have a huge impact on the financial industry