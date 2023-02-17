Adnoc to float 4% of its gas business in IPO

New flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Lisbon set to launch on July 2, airline set to return to popular summer hotspots
Adnoc will sell 4 per cent of it gas business in an initial public offering (IPO), according to a newspaper advertisement and an emailed statement on Friday.
Adnoc Gas's offering is set to open on February 23 till March 2 for institutional investors, while retail investors can subscribe until March 1, according to a statement.
Shares are expected to commence trading on March 13.
