Adnoc to float 4% of its gas business in IPO

Adnoc will sell 4 per cent of it gas business in an initial public offering (IPO), according to a newspaper advertisement and an emailed statement on Friday.

Adnoc Gas's offering is set to open on February 23 till March 2 for institutional investors, while retail investors can subscribe until March 1, according to a statement.

Shares are expected to commence trading on March 13.

