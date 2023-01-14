Majid Al Futtaim announces appointment of new CEO

Pact to improve operational efficiencies, enhance customer service and collaborate on decarbonising
Ahmed Galal Ismail has been appointed chief executive officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the conglomerate has announced.
He assumes the position from Alain Bejjani, who served in the role for eight years.
As the Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim - Properties, Ahmed will be responsible for Majid Al Futtaim’s malls, hotels, communities and project management operations since 2018. He previously served as CEO of Majid Al Futtaim - Ventures and VP Strategy of Majid Al Futtaim - Holding.
Following his appointment, Ahmed Galal Ismail said: “I am committed to building on our strong, customer-focused strategy that has allowed us to deliver sustained growth. Our prudent financial discipline and strong governance mean that we are well-positioned to remain focused on sustainable value creation and creating great moments for everyone, everyday.”
Following a steady economic recovery in the retail and leisure sectors, Majid Al Futtaim reported revenue of Dh18 billion for H1 2022, an increase of 15 per cent compared to H1 2021.
