MAG launches villa plots for sale at its Dh3b Keturah Reserve In Meydan

Master development is scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025

Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 540 units across six apartment block buildings, and eight penthouse apartments. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 3:31 PM

MAG, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of 90 villa plots for sale at its Keturah Reserve, the Dh3 billion luxury residential development in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District 7 in Meydan.

The plots, which range from 480-1,080 square metres, will enable buyers to develop their own villas in line with the overall Keturah Reserve master development, scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025.

Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 540 units across six apartment block buildings, and eight penthouse apartments. The project is the first residential development in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through Bio Living to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its occupants.

Keturah Reserve is conceived to create a thriving and harmonious community with communal spaces like The Park, the outdoor pool, women’s and men’s gyms, and spas.

Keturah Reserve’s homes are angled to capture and maximise natural daylight, gently diffusing it throughout the interior without heat or glare; double-volume interior spaces increase the flow of naturally cooled air, reducing the need for air conditioning. The open-plan spaces are also designed without corridors or hallways, with custom-designed furniture and fixtures produced for each space to optimise the flow of passage.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: “We are pleased with the launch of the villa plots at Keturah Reserve, enabling buyers to develop their customised homes. The project is uniquely conceived and designed, each of its details crafted with care to elevate and enrich the lives of every generation of our residents. We are confident Keturah Reserve will set a precedent in the regional real estate sector.”