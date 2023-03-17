MAG launches villa plots for sale at its Dh3b Keturah Reserve In Meydan

Company expects to pay a fixed dividend per share, of 3.25 fils in 2023, 3.50 fils in 2024 and 3.75 fils in 2025
MAG, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the launch of 90 villa plots for sale at its Keturah Reserve, the Dh3 billion luxury residential development in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District 7 in Meydan.
The plots, which range from 480-1,080 square metres, will enable buyers to develop their own villas in line with the overall Keturah Reserve master development, scheduled to be completed by Q2 2025.
Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 540 units across six apartment block buildings, and eight penthouse apartments. The project is the first residential development in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through Bio Living to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its occupants.
Keturah Reserve is conceived to create a thriving and harmonious community with communal spaces like The Park, the outdoor pool, women’s and men’s gyms, and spas.
Keturah Reserve’s homes are angled to capture and maximise natural daylight, gently diffusing it throughout the interior without heat or glare; double-volume interior spaces increase the flow of naturally cooled air, reducing the need for air conditioning. The open-plan spaces are also designed without corridors or hallways, with custom-designed furniture and fixtures produced for each space to optimise the flow of passage.
Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: “We are pleased with the launch of the villa plots at Keturah Reserve, enabling buyers to develop their customised homes. The project is uniquely conceived and designed, each of its details crafted with care to elevate and enrich the lives of every generation of our residents. We are confident Keturah Reserve will set a precedent in the regional real estate sector.”
Company expects to pay a fixed dividend per share, of 3.25 fils in 2023, 3.50 fils in 2024 and 3.75 fils in 2025
General Assembly okays changes to dividend policy setting 2023 at a minimum of Dh2.57 billion (20.57 fils per share)
Subscription based model for business customers to protect mobile phones from malicious attacks
650 companies sign up for Ernie Bot
The AGM discussed and approved all items on its agenda including the board of director’s recommendation to not distribute dividends
Over 1,300 dnata staff handle peak time influx of bags and cargo
This is the third iteration of Emirates’ official aircraft brand colours
The company reported that containerised revenue increased by 12.1 per cent, driven by higher demand for ancillary container services while like-for-like non-containerised revenue is up 18.3 per cent