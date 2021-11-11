Lumenore plans data sciences academy in Dubai

GE’s aviation unit, it’s most profitable, will keep General Electric in the name
The American technology solutions provider Lumenore will soon set up an academy for data sciences in Dubai, a senior official said. The company believes a considerable pool of talent exists in the UAE and the region that aspires to learn analytics and benefit from it.
Lumenore, a division of business analytics provider Netlink, has been operating in Dubai since 2013. The Delaware headquartered company provides subscription-based Artificial Intelligence powered solutions to small and medium-sized entities that will help them make informed decisions about their businesses.
“An increasing number of small-sized businesses are now learning about the importance of data they have and how good they can be for their business if applied well. It is in this sense that there are more aspirations for data sciences. Lumenore is in that space where we can put our experience to use and create a centre of excellence for data sciences in the region,” Naren Vijay, vice- president-global sales, Lumenore, told Khaleej Times.
Lumenore’s new academy is expected to launch during the first quarter of 2022. The academy intends to enrol at least 50 students in its first year.
“We are looking at recently graduated students or people who have just started their career to be part of our enrolments,” Vijay said, adding. “we will evaluate the progress and, if need be, increase our intake of students. Parallelly, we will also check if we can partner with local universities to expand the scope of our offering.”
From a business perspective, Lumenore is working with some leading healthcare and education organisations in the UAE. “We see much interest from the retail sector for our kind of solutions. Fintech companies are early adopters, and we have seen a huge surge in business enquiries from them,” Vijay said.
— sandhya@khaleejtimes.com
