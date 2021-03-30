- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Arada begins handovers for 255 new homes in Aljada
There will be a steady handover of unit handovers in the next few months, including three further Areej Apartments buildings, the four luxury Misk Apartments blocks and all 101 villas and townhouses in the Sarab garden community
Arada has announced the completion of a new tranche of apartment blocks at Aljada, the Dh24 billion megaproject in Sharjah.
The handover process for the first four Areej Apartments buildings, amounting to 255 units in total, has now begun as the Sharjah developer continues its aggressive delivery plan for 2021.
Located in the first phase of the Aljada master development, the Areej Apartments buildings contain studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, all of which have been sold out. Residents moving into the Areej Apartments will benefit from contemporary design and an exceptional range of facilities.
Ideally located within the heart of the Aljada master plan, the first four Areej Apartments blocks are also within walking distance from popular family destination Madar and Nest, a premium student housing community.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, chairman of Arada, said: “With seven apartment blocks completed during the first quarter of the year, we are now preparing to welcome 465 households to Aljada. We would like to thank all of those who have placed their trust in Arada and welcome them to their new homes in Sharjah’s most vibrant community.”
Pupil enrolment has also begun at SABIS International School – Aljada, the first of three schools at the megaproject, which will open in September in time for the 2021-2022 academic year. Parents who are interested in registering their children for places should visit the SABIS office at the Aljada Discovery Centre.
The announcement follows the completion of the first homes in Aljada, the three Rehan Apartments buildings, which took place in January this year. There will be a steady handover of unit handovers in the next few months, including three further Areej Apartments buildings, the four luxury Misk Apartments blocks and all 101 villas and townhouses in the Sarab garden community.
Spread over a 24 million square foot area, Aljada is ideally located on the last large plot of land in the heart of New Sharjah. Aljada contains numerous residential districts, as well as extensive retail, hospitality, entertainment, sporting, educational and healthcare components, all set within a green urban master plan.
Madar at Aljada, a new family entertainment destination designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, was the first part of the megaproject to be completed in February 2020, and has already welcomed over a million visitors.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Auto
Race on to recognise UAE’s custom carmakers
Makers of parts, some of which already being sold abroad, 'can beat... READ MORE
-
Technology
Is video ‘resolution’ key to economic ...
Businesses, individuals relying more on its wide reach and is... READ MORE
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Business
Saudi GDP can spike on automation
Saudi Arabia has an opportunity to drive technology-led productivity... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli