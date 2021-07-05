Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce to host logistics webinar

The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) has announced that it will host a webinar to explore growth opportunities in logistics, as part of its commitment to strengthen trade partnerships between Arab countries and Brazil.

The online event will tackle ways to strengthen their logistical ties and discuss plans to create hubs and specific product processing areas. The participants will also talk about the impact of the Suez Canal as part of a direct sea route between the Arab countries and Brazil.

The first session will discuss their investments in the logistics sector, while the second topic will focus on integrating global value chains with the Arab world. The final session, meanwhile, will talk about technology and its contribution to improving efficiency in international logistics.

Osmar Chohfi, president, Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said: “Over the years, we have witnessed the growth of bilateral trade between Brazil and the Arab world. The respective economies of both parties have recorded robust growth due to our enhanced trade relations, and we at ABCC have committed ourselves to support such a cause. Given that transport infrastructure and logistics are becoming core factors that affect global trade, this webinar will further extend communication between the two partners to have far-reaching and positive results in other sectors that rely so much on the logistics industry.”

“These webinars enhance the connection between Brazil and the Arab countries and enable Brazil to leverage its geographical position to diversify its economy. We also believe that Brazil can learn so much about the economic opportunities and challenges in Arab countries and plan strategically. All of these contribute to the message that we are sending to the world: that Brazil is always eager to do meaningful business,” Chohfi concluded.

Brazil and Arab countries have strengthened their trade partnership during recent years, with mutual visits from government officials. For its part, ABCC has ramped up its efforts despite the pandemic. They host a weekly webinar to maintain business activities between Brazilian and Arab companies. Aside from this, ABCC is planning to uphold a strong presence in Arab countries to ensure a long-lasting and beneficial partnership on both sides during these challenging times.

