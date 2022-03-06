KyoChon opens third branch in Mall of the Emirates

Galadari Food and Beverage Division, a subsidiary of Galadari Brothers Group, is the Master Franchisee for KyoChon as the beloved brand sets out on its journey into the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director, Galadari Brothers and Group CEO; Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer - Food and Beverage Division at Galadari Brothers Group; and Mohamed Hakim, General Manager KyoChon Mena inaugurates the KyoChon outlet at Mall of the Emirates on Thursday. — Photo by Shihab

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 4:08 PM

KyoChon, Korea’s number one fried chicken brand, is continuing its expansion across the UAE with a third restaurant opening in Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

Galadari Food and Beverage Division, a subsidiary of Galadari Brothers Group, is the Master Franchisee for KyoChon as the beloved brand sets out on its journey into the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Founded in 1991, the Korean brand boasts several international outlets in the USA, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. KyoChon marked its entry into the region with the opening of its first ever branch in Dubai in City Centre Deira. This was followed by the opening of its second restaurant in First Avenue Mall in Dubai Motor City.

Mohamed Yahya Kazi Meeran, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, observed how warmly the brand had been received since the first restaurant opening, and said the reception towards KyoChon’s entry into the region has been nothing but positive and “we are going to be building on the success of our first two openings”.

“Our commitment to our customers has taken us from strength to strength and we have set the trend for authentic experiences and a culture of excellence in the market,” he said.

He said that KyoChon has firmly established itself in the food and beverage scene in the UAE and will continue to strengthen its position in the coming years.

“We are on track to continue our expansion streak in the UAE. It is important for us to keep our finger on the pulse of the industry to ensure that we remain true to our brand promise of delivering unforgettable experiences with the very best of service.”

Ahmed Osman, Chief Executive Officer of Galadari Food and Beverage Division, highlighted the F&B division’s continuous growth strategy to establish the KyoChon brand in the Mena region.

“The strength of both KyoChon and the Galadari Food and Beverage Division is evident in the pace of expansion that we have set for ourselves, and we look forward to accelerating this momentum in 2022 and beyond,” he said.

Osman disclosed that he is very proud of the team and their contribution to this success, and noted that they are working towards expanding aggressively into other emirates in the UAE, as well as other markets in the region.

Mohamed Hakim, General Manager for KyoChon in the Mena region, noted that KyoChon has distinguished itself in the market by using only the finest ingredients and fresh chicken that is cooked to order in healthy canola oil.

“The messages that we have received have been loud and clear; foodies across the UAE have fallen in love with our signature series and the welcoming atmosphere of our restaurants.”

— rohma@khaleejtimes.com