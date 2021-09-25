World Youth Group appoints venture capitalist as director

Founded in 2019, the World Youth Group, is a globally renowned team of elected young leaders, politicians, parliamentarians and diplomats.

Mohammed Mansoor, founder and CEO of Saara Group, heads a series of ventures and organisations spread across the domains of information technology, energy, oil and gas, sports, seed capital investments, and is a well-known social activist and philanthropist.

Founded in 2019, the World Youth Group, is a globally renowned team of elected young leaders, politicians, parliamentarians and diplomats. Their mission is to educate, encourage, and engage global youth in social and political sectors within the United Nations (UN) realm by supporting its initiatives.

Apart from the UN and its agencies, the entity to host highest number of elected representatives in the 76th UNGA.

of the council, V.Kelapile, Permanent Representative of Botswana to the UN and President of UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said: “His credentials as an entrepreneur and social activist speak for themselves and we, at the advisory board, are delighted to have him as our partner as we are confident that under Mansoor’s able leadership the council, which comprises of top experts in various fields and is the only non-parliamentary, non-diplomat team at the World Youth Group, will serve to further strengthen our group as we actively work towards United Nations Agenda 2030 - the Sustainable Development Goals and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development especially during these challenging times.”