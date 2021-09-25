World Youth Group appoints venture capitalist as director
Founded in 2019, the World Youth Group, is a globally renowned team of elected young leaders, politicians, parliamentarians and diplomats.
Mohammed Mansoor, founder and CEO of Saara Group, heads a series of ventures and organisations spread across the domains of information technology, energy, oil and gas, sports, seed capital investments, and is a well-known social activist and philanthropist.
Founded in 2019, the World Youth Group, is a globally renowned team of elected young leaders, politicians, parliamentarians and diplomats. Their mission is to educate, encourage, and engage global youth in social and political sectors within the United Nations (UN) realm by supporting its initiatives.
Apart from the UN and its agencies, the entity to host highest number of elected representatives in the 76th UNGA.
Speaking about Mansoor,s appointment as the director
of the council, V.Kelapile, Permanent Representative of Botswana to the UN and President of UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), said: “His credentials as an entrepreneur and social activist speak for themselves and we, at the advisory board, are delighted to have him as our partner as we are confident that under Mansoor’s able leadership the council, which comprises of top experts in various fields and is the only non-parliamentary, non-diplomat team at the World Youth Group, will serve to further strengthen our group as we actively work towards United Nations Agenda 2030 - the Sustainable Development Goals and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development especially during these challenging times.”
-
KT Network
World Youth Group appoints venture capitalist as...
Founded in 2019, the World Youth Group, is a globally renowned team... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Union Coop allocates Dh3 million on smart...
Union Coop through its app to help them choose products and goods of... READ MORE
-
KT Network
BITS Pilani Dubai Welcomes New Students with a...
For further information on the courses, excellent scholarship options ... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Ensemble Dubai to host festive souk
Dubai’s premier South Asian fashion multi-brand store Ensemble... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Finance Minister and...
The UAE will also adopt a new methodology for federal government work ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Can long Covid patients still spread the...
Doctors explain what the lingering symptoms are and how they can be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Countdown begins for world's largest space ...
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress will be held at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 321 Covid-19 cases, 398 recoveries, 3 ...
Almost 19.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in... READ MORE
News
Video: Sandstorm engulfs Dubai on Friday as rain lashes parts of UAE
24 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India salon told to pay nearly $271,000 for botched haircut
24 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
24 September 2021
News
Video: Speeding SUV hits car on UAE road; Dh1,000 fine warning issued
24 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country on Friday
24 September 2021
News
UAE flights: Cebu Pacific to resume Manila-Dubai service from Sept 30
24 September 2021
News
UAE: Sheikh Maktoum is new Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister
25 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline