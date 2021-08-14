BitOasis reports strong H1 results, increase in users
BitOasis has seen a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year, and an increased interest from institutional and family office investors in the region.
BitOasis, one of the first and largest digital asset (cryptocurrency) platforms in the Mena region, delivered a strong half-yearly result for 2021, with trading volumes to date exceeding $3 billion, more than half of that in the first half of 2021. BitOasis has seen a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year, and an increased interest from institutional and family office investors in the region.
Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis, said: “The first half of 2021 has been one of many milestones, both in terms of performance for BitOasis — processing over $3 billion, and a doubling of users. This sends a strong message of confidence in the long-term and the state of the crypto market in the region.”
Earlier this year, Blex Financial Limited, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM, a sister entity of BitOasis) received its financial services permission to operate a regulated Multilateral Trading Facility and custody platform for digital assets in ADGM.
The platform is intended to allow buying and selling of virtual assets with local fiat currencies. The crypto ecosystem in the region is set to grow with more crypto-friendly regulation, and BitOasis aims to continue working more proactively with the policymakers to drive this mainstream adoption.
