Jazp.com announces expansion in Kuwait and Bahrain

Digital gateway, the key to the future of retail and digital shopping is the new norm. Having made its presence felt in the fast-growing online retail world, UAE-based jazp.com is expanding its presence to two other countries in the GCC - Kuwait and Bahrain. The company, which is celebrating its third anniversary this year has made great strides and this expansion is another feather in its cap. Launched in 2018 as the brainchild of Jamsheer Thanalot and Nawas Basheer, jazp.com currently operates in UAE, Qatar, Saudi and Oman.

By extending jazp.com's global footprint, the long-cherished dream to reach out to a wider customer base and to provide exceptional service to the supranational clients is soon to be realised. Broadening the borders is a challenge and responsibility and with fleshed out leverage of resources, jazp.com anticipate propitious progress in this new venture.

E-commerce can be one of the hardest businesses to scale in a world steered by demand and innovation and for it to thrive; it needs to be driven from within. Jazp.com has more than 200 employees working for it, which includes a 100 plus backend team working from India as its customer support and IT team. Jazp.com has its own logistic team in UAE, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The increasing staff strength is a testament to the company's constant efforts to widen its reach and make its presence felt far and wide.

Involved and committed to making an impact in the online global market, jazp.com has made great in-roads in terms of achieving excellence by tying up with the greatest brands at the best prices offering uncompromising quality to its customers. Personalised offers, customised goods, instalment 'shop now, pay later' schemes, compelling value propositions, ease of transaction and effective customer support make shopping with jazp.com a better and exciting affair. The exclusive array of quality products and services helps the analytical buyers to purchase a product after a comparative search and provides a gratifying shopping experience. The customer support is faultless and effective and all queries and concerns of the customers are identified and addressed at a fast pace.

With a strong in-house delivery system in place, jazp.com has always ensured prompt and timely delivery for its customers and it is striving to set a benchmark in the region. This tack optimises customer-retailer experience with timely and transparent delivery of opted services at the doorstep of the buyers without room for complaint. The expansion plan is a part of the e-commerce giant's leap to solidify its presence in the region as the top online platform.

Taking cues from every problem encountered, the online shopping portal emphasises troubleshooting and working on all customer issues that crop up without delay. With strict safety policies in place, the company has always lived up to its name and never lets down its customers. Jazp.com has always surprised its customers by announcing the biggest deals and offers that are too irresistible to let go of. The successful stint of three years makes jazp.com' s presence felt in the digital landscape and the channel is on the way to expansion to strengthen the presence and to live up to the customers' expectations and aspirations.

For more information visit: https://uae.jazp.com/ae-en/