Khorfakkan Residence: New Sharjah freehold project to have waterpark, close to waterfall

Located less than 5 minutes from the Amphitheatre and hiking trail, the project offers an appealing living space with open sea views

The project is located five minutes from Khorfakkan’s Amphitheatre and waterfalls and three minutes from the Al Rabi hiking trail. — Supplied photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 6:04 PM Last updated: Thu 25 May 2023, 6:56 PM

Master developer Sharjah Development and Investment Authority (Shurooq) on Thursday launched the high-end freehold project Ajwan — Khorfakkan Residence, nestled between the Khorfakkan mountains and the Gulf of Oman.

Comprising six residential buildings of 184 residences, ranging from spacious 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartments, the project will span over 65,269 square metres.

Located five minutes from Khorfakkan’s Amphitheatre and waterfalls and three minutes from the Al Rabi hiking trail, the project includes play areas, pools for children and adults and a first-of-its-kind waterpark in the eastern region. The waterpark promises slides and water sports, swimming pools, access to open beach, and amenities accessible to the public.

On the first floor level, the podium will have a diverse range of amenities and activities including a lap pool and kids pool to play areas, the podium offers an appealing living space with open sea views.

The project was announced on the first day of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition “Acres 2023”, which was inaugurated by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department, Sharjah.

The project was announced on the first day of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition “Acres 2023”. — Supplied photo

All the major Sharjah-based developers are taking part in the four-day exhibition such as Alef, Arada, Shurooq and others. Taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah, the expo is open to visitors daily from 10 am until 8 pm, and on Friday from 3 pm until 9 pm.

Moreover, Shurooq also launched the final phase of Sharjah Sustainability City during the Acres 2023.

Using thermal insulating construction materials, smart home automation, energy-saving electrical fittings and rooftop solar PVC installations, the villas in the Sustainability City are slated to deliver savings of up to 50 per cent on utility bills for residents.

Commenting on the Khorfakkan project, Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, said Khorfakkan is an immensely promising destination in Sharjah’s real estate and tourism sectors.

“Our strategy revolves around creating new avenues that enhance the quality of life for Sharjah’s residents while providing sustainable options for investors to expand their businesses. We aim to cater to various segments of our target audience, including local communities, investors, real estate developers, as well as innovative project owners and sustainable solutions in the retail, hospitality, and other sectors,” he said.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, director-general of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, pointed out that “the exhibition is part of the Department’s strategy aimed at the ideal promotion of investment in the real estate sector in Sharjah, and the introduction of the advantages and incentives provided to the business sector, developers, and real estate investors from different countries around the world.”