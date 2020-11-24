Jebel Ali Port receives the first container from Israel for Jafza-based Kimoha
DP World has combined the capacity and capabilities of Jebel Ali Port and Jafza to create multimodal trade and logistics hub at Jebel Ali.
DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port, the leading port in the Middle East, received a container carrying an export shipment from Israel via the Ashdod Port, one of Israel’s primary cargo ports for Jafza-based Kimoha Entrepreneurs FZCO. The company purchased the shipment containing adhesive tapes from Davik, an Israeli manufacturer of pressure-sensitive self-adhesive tapes.
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO and Chairman of DP World said: “We are committed to contribute everything we can in our capacity to support the vision of the UAE leadership to foster new trade ties across the world as part of accelerating economic growth. The exceptional facilities at Jebel Ali Port, one of the busiest ports in the world, and Jafza are geared to add value to the expansion of the UAE’s economic and trade engagement. This new shipment for Kimoha is just the beginning of trade and commercial activities between the UAE and Israel.”
DP World has combined the capacity and capabilities of Jebel Ali Port and Jafza to create multimodal trade and logistics hub at Jebel Ali that connects traders and owners to over 3.5 billion consumers. An integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities, Jebel Ali Port plays a vital role in the UAE economy. The flagship port is a premier gateway for over 80 weekly shipping services, connecting more than 150 ports worldwide.
Kiran Asher, Chairman, Kimoha Entrepreneurs FZCO noted: “We cannot thank DP World enough for helping us to make this transfer a seamless process. We have been running operations from Jafza since 1988, and I must say that it is an ideal location to set up industries and connect with the world. Emirates NBD, the largest banking group in the UAE supported this transaction seamlessly.”
DP World has implemented a comprehensive plan to put in place stringent measures to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the lives of those working at the port and free zone, while ensuring trade flow. This has helped the company to maintain a consistent flow of trade and an efficient supply chain.
