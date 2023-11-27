Jafza completes Phase 1 of logistics park

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman & CEO of DP World, Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, along with others at the inauguration ceremony. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 6:24 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 6:25 PM

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), a leading international free trade zone that is home to over 10,000 multinational companies, announced on Monday the completion of Phase 1 of its Logistics Park, a multi-tenant logistics warehousing facility developed in collaboration with Group Amana.

The Logistics Park, designed to reinforce the success of the logistics cluster in Jafza, is a significant milestone in DP World's commitment to providing world-class logistics solutions to meet the growing demand for warehousing and distribution space in the region.

The first phase covers 562,507 square feet and includes a variety of facilities, such as ‘Grade-A’ Dry & Pharma storage units, temperature-controlled warehouses, and office space. The park is also equipped with amenities, such as loading docks, security, and CCTV surveillance, said Jafza, the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa. In 2021, the free zone generated trade worth Dh454.7 billion.

Phase 1 was leased completely before its completion, showing the strength of demand for logistics and warehousing solutions. Phase 2, which will add another 250,000 square feet of Grade A storage facilities, is scheduled for completion in Q1 2025. It is also being developed by Group Amana, one of the GCC’s leading design and build construction consultancies.

Jafza’s logistics cluster is home to more than 460 companies from 30 countries, almost all international logistics providers which already operate from the free zone. The Logistics Park will support their growth aspirations and attract new players seeking to establish themselves in the market. Customers will also be allowed to consolidate multiple units to meet their space requirements.

Jafza Logistics Park businesses will also leverage DP World’s integrated end-to-end logistics solutions and expertise as a data-driven supply chain logistics provider. The Park’s ideal location between Jebel Ali Port, the region’s largest deep-sea port, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai’s airport of the future, and Etihad Rail’s Jebel Ali station will facilitate an efficient and seamless flow of goods within the region and across the world.

“The successful completion of the Logistics Park is a significant achievement that will empower businesses and stimulate economic growth. The park's strategic connectivity via Jebel Ali will boost our customers' reach and help them further expand their footprint, facilitating seamless access to global markets and enhancing their competitiveness,” said

chief operating officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC.

He said a comprehensive approach addresses the challenges and opportunities posed by customers and market demands for high-end warehouses, allowing Jafza to provide flexible solutions that meet their specific requirements. “By working closely with Group Amana, we have achieved this milestone, underscoring our strong partnership and collective expertise in providing top-tier logistics offerings that cater to the ever-evolving needs of businesses,” he added.

Group Amana said it continues to be at the forefront of delivering world-class logistics facilities in the region. “Group Amana’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and client satisfaction has truly transformed the storage and distribution landscape. This achievement showcases our expertise in delivering high-quality, flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses. We are proud to have exceeded DP World’s expectations and look forward to continuing to drive positive change in the industry,” said Joe Labaky, vice president, Operations at Group Amana.