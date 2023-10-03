iSTYLE opens two more Apple partner stores in the UAE

The new outlets follow the global concept of premium partner stores

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 3:57 PM

iSTYLE has opened two more Apple Premium Partner (APP) stores - one at Deira City Center in Dubai and the other at City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah.

The new outlets follow the global concept of premium partner stores, making them a destination to shop the entire range of Apple products and accessories.

Established in 2005, iSTYLE has now 13 such stores and will have three new Apple Premium Partner stores, two in Dubai and one in Sharjah, taking the total count to 16 stores across the UAE.