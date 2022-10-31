Israel, Bahrain hope to seal free trade deal by end of year

Total offering size is expected to be as much as Dh1,330 million
Israel and Bahrain hope to seal a free trade agreement before the end of the year, officials from both countries said on Monday.
Israel normalised diplomatic relations with Bahrain and its Gulf neighbour the UAE two years ago under US sponsorship. While economic ties with the UAE has since taken off, Israel’s trade with Bahrain has lagged far behind.
“We’re optimistic and hopeful that we will close the deal by the end of the year,” Bahraini Minister of Industry and Commerce Zayed Alzayani said during a visit to a leading Israeli venture capital firm, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP).
Alzayani, who discussed future cooperation with JVP founder Erel Margalit, said another round of free trade talks was expected in mid-November.
Israel’s Economy Ministry told Reuters it would send a delegation to Manama for the next round “in order to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible, and hopefully no later than the end of the year.”
In May, Israel forged a free trade deal with the UAE, its first with an Arab country, that officials estimate will increase trade from $1.2 billion to $10 billion over the next five years. — Reuters
The facility will be utilised for the manufacturing of 40 C295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force, through collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus Defence and Space, Spain
The ministry will launch the bidding process later for the licences in Bir Umq, Jabal Idsas, Umm Hadid, Jabal Sahabiyah and Ar Ridaniyah
Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, also said the Gulf state would start revising its energy strategy at the beginning of 2023 to align it with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050
The pound slid about 14.5 per cent to 23 against the dollar on Thursday after they pledged a “durably flexible” exchange rate in conjunction with a staff-level agreement for a $3 billion IMF extended fund facility
Goldman’s economists added that the journey to five per cent hike includes increases of 75 basis points this week, 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in February and March
In exchange for lowering tariffs on British imports like whisky, India wants more work and study visas for its nationals in line with similar recent deals struck between Britain and Australia and New Zealand
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, and all eyes are on signals that it may be ready to slow its campaign in the months ahead