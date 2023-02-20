Iran’s currency slips to record low as sanctions to continue

Citi strategist Bhumika Gupta said that with the US Federal Reserve moving to quarter-point moves, the Bank of Israel would follow suit
Iran’s troubled currency broke below the psychologically key level of 500,000 rial per US dollar on Monday, as market participants saw no end in sight to sanctions.
The Iranian rial plummeted to a new record low of 501,300 against the US dollar, according to Bonbast.com which gathers live data from Iranian exchanges.
Facing an inflation rate of about 50 per cent, Iranians seeking safe havens for their savings have been buying dollars, other hard currencies or gold, suggesting further headwinds for the rial.
The reimposition of US sanctions in 2018 by former President Donald J. Trump have harmed Iran’s economy by limiting Tehran’s oil exports and access to foreign currency.
Since September, nuclear talks between Iran and world powers to curb Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions have stalled, worsening economic expectations for Iran’s future. Over the last six months, Iran’s currency has slumped nearly 60 per cent in value, according to Bonbast.com.
Meanwhile, the central bank said it was opening a new foreign exchange centre to ease access to foreign exchange and increase the volume of official transactions.
“The rate set in this exchange will become the market’s rate. It should be free from expectation factors that do not reflect our assessment of the country’s financial situation,” Mohammad Reza Farzin, the central bank governor, told state TV on Monday.
Farzin was appointed in December as governor with the key job of controlling the value of foreign currencies, according to IRNA. — Reuters
Citi strategist Bhumika Gupta said that with the US Federal Reserve moving to quarter-point moves, the Bank of Israel would follow suit
European governments made many correct decisions over the last year to ensure energy supply, such as building more LNG terminals to replace pipeline deliveries of Russian gas
The five-day premier event, starting today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will debate vibrant trade, manufacturing and investment environment as well as highlight challenges to the industry
The dialogue seeks to provide clarity and a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by e-commerce companies
The UAE has emerged as an attractive destination for HNWIs following its successful strategy against the Covid-19 pandemic, latest data shows
The taxable person can realise gain and loss on the assets and liabilities subject to fair value or impairment testing or held on account on a realisation basis
Leveraging Dubai’s prominent position as a leading vacation destination, the hospitality sector is expected to produce high figures in 2023
Tax system registrants can use the UAE Pass in all procedures and services on the EmaraTax platform