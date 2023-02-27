Investopia 2023 set to begin on March 2

The Abu Dhabi companies, 1MDB and Malaysia’s Minister of Finance (Incorporated) had reached a settlement in respect of proceedings in the London Court of International Arbitration and the London High Court
The second edition of Investopia, the global investment platform launched by the UAE Government in 2021, is set to run from 2nd-3rd March 2023 at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.
The event will bring together more than 2000 investors, government officials, thought leaders and entrepreneurs from over 40 countries.
In partnership with the premier global thought leadership forum SALT, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Crypto.com, the event will focus on the theme “Envisioning Opportunities in Times of Change” and three sub-themes: Envisioning Opportunities in Today’s Economy, The Future of the Wealth of Nations, and Growth Opportunities in Times of Decarbonisation.
Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia, said the second edition of the conference kicks off at a very important time globally.
"We witness structural transformations in markets, global investment trends, and the rapid advancement of fourth industrial revolution technologies, all while moving towards the investments in a sustainable and low-carbon economy," he said.
"We, in the UAE, have set an ambitious future vision of creating the optimal environment for conducting business. However, our focus extends beyond merely enhancing our investment attraction capabilities. Our focus is on achieving our aspirations of sustainable development through these investments," he said.
“Investopia plays a vital role in the UAE's efforts to provide a platform for business leaders and government officials worldwide to engage in global discussions, establish partnerships, and integrate new developmental and technological trends in the world of business and economy, promoting sustainable solutions for a better future,” he added.
Anthony Scaramucci, founder and chairman of SALT, said: “We are grateful for Investopia for their partnership on this event, and are looking forward to bringing together investors, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from all over the world in Abu Dhabi for the first time since SALT’s first forum in the Mena region in 2019."
This year’s event will include 35 sessions and roundtables, where more than 100 speakers including investors, thought leaders, and decision makers will discuss topics including institutional asset allocation, AI, emerging markets, venture investing, digital assets, mobility, biotechnology and more.
Investopia will also witness new partnerships, in addition to new projects in the health-tech sector.
