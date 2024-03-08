International Women’s Day: A tribute to women artisans

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM

In honour of International Women’s Day, TRIBE unveiled a tribute to the women artisans who bring its collections to life.

“At Tribe, we recognise the profound impact on women artisans by us directly working with them and empowering them, their families and communities,” said Jo England, Founder at Tribe. “This International Women’s Day, we pay tribute to their talent, resilience, and unwavering dedication to their craft.”

As a brand fueled by a strong team of women, Tribe actively seeks out partnerships with female artisans from around the world, providing them with a platform to showcase their craftsmanship and oﬀering a glimpse into their lives, stories, and the rich cultural heritage they embody.

Through its direct sourcing from thousands of artisans, TRIBE curates a collection of handcrafted items from the Emirates and 30 countries worldwide.

“We believe in the power of inclusion and beauty to transform lives and communities,” added Jo. “By empowering women artisans and showcasing their craftsmanship, we forge a better world where women are inspired to be included and celebrated.”

Tribe’s core beliefs include:

Tribute to Women Artisans: Celebrating the talent, resilience, and cultural heritage of women artisans around the globe.

Preservation of Traditional Handmade Techniques: Honouring the age-old traditions and techniques passed down through generations, ensuring their preservation and continuation.

Direct Sourcing from Artisans: Supporting livelihoods and empowering women artisans by sourcing directly from their communities.

Creating a World of Inclusion and Beauty: Uniting in the shared vision of creating a world where diversity is celebrated, and beauty knows no boundaries.

This International Women’s Day, join Tribe in empowering women everywhere and celebrating the transformative power of handmade craftsmanship.