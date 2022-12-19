Integrate modern technologies into district cooling's work mechanism

Dubai’s District Cooling Operators Association discusses ways for conserving natural resources and reducing carbon footprint

Ahmad bin Shafar chairs the meeting of the District Cooling Operators Association Dubai. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 3:05 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 3:06 PM

The District Cooling Operators Association Dubai has discussed diriment ways to protect natural resources and increase efficiency in the district cooling operations, especially after the remarkable increase in adoption of district cooling systems by the public and private sectors in the Emirate.

In a meeting held recently, the association witnessed in-depth discussions of its agenda and stressed the importance of increasing the scope of district cooling and the importance of integrating modern technologies into the sector's work mechanism.

Ahmad bin Shafar, chairman of the association, and the CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), in the presence of the representation of member companies including Emaar District Cooling, Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed), Al-Futtaim Engineering and Meydan District Cooling.

Representatives from the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) and Regulatory and Supervisory Bureau (RSB) Dubai also attended the meeting.

At the outset of the meeting, Ahmad bin Shafar appreciated the local and international investors for the great confidence on the Dubai's district cooling sector that was witnessed during the Empower IPO as the cooling industry has now become an integral part of Dubai's economy.

The meeting witnessed in-depth discussions of its agenda, and among the most prominent issues that were addressed and researched is the need to unify efforts and mobilize all energies to enhance the sector’s work at the local level, and in a manner that enhances its performance globally, as well as emphasizing the use of recycled water in district cooling operations and rationalisation of electricity consumption in implementation of the government directives on protecting natural resources and reducing the carbon footprints.

The importance of installing smart meters to consumers in order to determine district cooling consumption was another subject discussed by the attendees, and developing of efficient complaints management systems that achieves customer satisfaction and provides high-quality services.

“Though established recently, the Dubai District Cooling Operators Association has begun to influence the advancement of the district cooling industry, especially its members are the ones who take upon themselves to perform this task, whose fruits have become the focus of attention of countries seeking to preserve its resources, protect the environment and the public health, achieve the highest sustainability practices and attain the green economy outputs,” said Ahmad bin Shafar.

He also stressed that the issue of the use of recycled water should be given greater attention and made it a top priority in cooling operations.

The participants stressed the importance of increasing the scope of district cooling and the importance of integrating modern technologies into the sector's work mechanism, and the need to unify efforts to strengthen the industry locally and globally, especially since the size of the district cooling market in the UAE is one of the largest in the world with a capacity of 3 million refrigeration tonnes.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com