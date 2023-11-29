India’s largest apparel show inaugurated by DWTC vice-chairman

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 9:47 PM

The maiden edition of Brands of India trade show organised by The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), was inaugurated by Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event ran from November 27 to 29.

Supported by the Embassy of India-UAE, The Dubai Textile Merchants Association (TEXMAS), Dubai International Chamber and the Readymade Garments Merchants Group Dubai, the trade show demonstrates the rapid pace at which Indian businesses are entering the UAE market indicating a strong and positive momentum post the signing of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, said: “This is an excellent platform to position our brands in overseas market. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, the Government of India is dedicated to creating and supporting a modern, dynamic, integrated and world class textile sector. CMAI has been consistently promoting Indian brands, encouraging them to develop international linkages and expand their horizon in international markets, particularly in regions with substantial Indian Diaspora.”

Rajesh Masand, President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said: “Even before CEPA, there has been a long history of India-UAE fostering economic, cultural and friendly ties. Dubai has been strongly positioning itself as the gateway to Africa for Indian businesses and Brands of India will further cement ties and empower Indian Apparel brands to accelerate their presence in the MENA region. The co-operation in digital currencies of both countries, Dirham and Rupee along with the interconnection of payment systems is another recent development in trade settlement capabilities which will further boost business.”

Al Ghandi emphasised the significance of Brands of India in boosting bi-lateral ties and drawing both countries even closer. “Fashion has the power to transcend borders and create lasting connections. We are delighted to witness this noteworthy event that promotes diversity and showcases the vibrant tapestry of Indian Brands,” he said.

“Brands of India is poised to serve as a key milestone in the journey of Indian Apparel brands towards international recognition. About 1500 buyers from more than 30 countries have pre-registered to source from the show which makes us ecstatic that the platform has created exciting business prospects for Indian brands in the region” said Jayesh Shah, Chairman, Brands of India and Vice President, CMAI.

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE said: “Today, Indian brands have a global appeal and are preferred by people from across the world. I am glad the event is hosted in the UAE which is home to citizens of around 190 nationalities. Under CEPA, there is immense scope for expanding the presence of Indian Apparels in the Gulf, Middle East, Africa and Europe.”

Renowned brands such as Oxemberg, J. Hamstead, Dollar, Grammer, Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Otto, Peter England, Texas Jeans, Mexico Jeans, Klix, Double Bull, Bonheur, 109 F, Cover Story, Biba, Dressline, Indifusion, Soch, Satya Fusion, Vastrado, Zola, Gini & Jony, Little Kangaroos, Blazo, Tiny Girl, Vitamins, Mustang and many others are participating at the show.

Brands of India was initially envisioned with 150 top Apparel brands but exceeded expectations with the overwhelming participation of more than 350 brands showcasing collection that spans Western wear, Indian Ethnic wear, and Fusion wear across 145 Men’s wear brands, 80 Women’s wear brands, 90 Kidswear brands and 35 brands as Fusion of these categories.