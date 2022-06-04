India’s forex reserves rise above $600 billion mark again

India’s foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose by $3.610 billion to $536.988 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed.

By ANI Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 5:10 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 5:13 PM

India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves for the week ended May 27 rose by $3.854 billion to $601.363 billion led by a sharp increase in the country’s foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

The country’s forex reserves have risen sharply for the second consecutive week after falling for 10 straight weeks. The forex reserves had jumped by $4.23 billion during the week ended May 20.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement, all the components of the forex reserves rose during the week ended May 27 led by a sharp jump in the foreign currency assets.

The foreign currency assets had increased by $3.825 billion in the previous week.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK’s Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The value of gold reserves rose by $94 million to $40.917 billion during the week under review.

The value of gold reserves had increased by $253 million during the week ended May 20.

India’s reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $18 million to $5.019 billion, and the value of India’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by $132 million to $18.438 billion during the week ended May 27, the RBI data showed. — ANI