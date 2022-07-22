Indian rupee holding up well compared to peers: RBI Governor

The increase is attributed to safety, security, ease of doing business in the emirate
The governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das, said that the Indian economy is relatively better placed amid grim situation in the global market.
Das added that the rupee is holding up well compared to its peers, in a conclave by Bank of Baroda.
“We have zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movement of rupee; RBI actions have helped in smooth movement of rupee,” Das said.
The governor added that high-interest rates in the US and risk aversion have fuelled the demand for US Dollar.
He said that the RBI continues to remain watchful of headwinds and will take measures as required. Das emphasised that even strong reserve currencies like the Japanese Yen have weakened.
The RBI chief said that the current inflation targeting framework has worked very well since its adoption in 2016.
ALSO READ:
The increase is attributed to safety, security, ease of doing business in the emirate
Company will hire people sales executives, influencer marketing personnel, and media planning executives in the first leg of workforce expansion
WLP demonstrates the world-class capabilities that Dubai has developed in the area of trade and logistics.
A ‘taxable person’ refers to such person who are VAT-registered or obligated to get VAT-registered.
Karnataka ranked as the best performer for launching an engineering research and development startup.
Trade flow between Brazil and 22 countries from the Arab league reached $24 billion in 2021.
Average apartment and villa rents stood at Dh 85,294 and Dh 255,437 per annum respectively in June 2022.
The transaction follows a series of successful advisory transactions in the GCC and Egypt since the start of the year.