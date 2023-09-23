India to delay import licensing of laptops by a year

Cuts will have removed a total of 125 million barrels of crude
India is likely to delay a plan to require licenses for imported laptops, tablets and personal computers by a year, two government officials said, in a breather to companies such as Apple, Samsung and Lenovo.
The licensing regime, announced abruptly on Aug. 3, aims to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter India, reduce dependence on imports, boost local manufacturing and in part address the country's trade imbalance with China.
After industry objections, the plan, which would also affect Dell and HP, was quickly delayed by about three months, and came under criticism from Washington.
Now, instead, the electronics ministry has proposed a simpler import registration process to begin in November, said the officials, who have direct knowledge of the discussions. The ministry conveyed the proposal to industry officials in a meeting on Friday, they said.
ALSO READ:
Cuts will have removed a total of 125 million barrels of crude
Consumer price index rises 6.7% in August vs poll of a 7.0% rise
As digital payments go from being an option to a way of life, new research reveals what’s next: cross-border sales
Wealth management industry must understand and meet women’s priorities as clients, FAB report urges
Increase in debt ratio caused by slower growth combined with a slowdown in price rises, IFF says
DIFC unveils five year innovation outlook for financial services
Maplebear shares soar on debut as Disney falls on doubling capex plan for parks business
The awarded contract is worth Dh55 million