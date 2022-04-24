IMF may extend bailout package for Pakistan

The Adnoc Youth Ramadan Forum was held at Adnoc Business Centre with Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in attendance.
Business1 day ago
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund on Sunday agreed to extend the existing three-year extended fund facility for another one year and increase the loan size by $2 billion to $8 billion to ease pressure on the country’s balance of payments, support foreign exchange reserves and bring economic stability, Khaleej Times has learnt.
The Pakistan’s delegation, led by Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, discussed pathways to complete seventh review with the IMF and agreed with the fund’s recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies, pledging to pursue structural reforms to boost a crisis-wracked economy.
The Pakistan delegation held several meetings with the IMF officials, including IMF deputy managing director Ms Antoinette Sayeh, director MCD Jihad Azour and Mission Chief Nathan Porter. The IMF expressed support to the Pakistan delegation.
“An IMF mission lead by Mission Chief Nathan Porter will visit Pakistan in May to discuss the issues around subsidies on petrol and electricity announced by the out going government,” according to a press statement issued by Ministry of Finance.
Miftah Ismail, who took office this month after a previous government lost a no-confidence vote, laid out his government’s priorities and efforts to bring fiscal discipline while insulating the vulnerable from oil price volatility in the international markets. The minister said he had ‘good discussions’ with the IMF during the meetings held on the sidelines of Washington-based lender’s annual spring gathering.
Pak team meets WB officials
The delegation also met Axel von Trotsenburg, managing director; Hartwig Schafer, vice-president and other officials of the World Bank.
Progress of on-going program loans and projects as well as avenues for further assistance were discussed.
Finance minister thanked the bank officials for the financial and technical support provided by the bank throughout. The World bank's MD operations also assured full support for Pakistan.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The Adnoc Youth Ramadan Forum was held at Adnoc Business Centre with Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, in attendance.
Business1 day ago
The domestic corporate tax regime will be effective for financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023.
Business1 day ago
Company is also keen to tap 15 per cent market share in pillow segment.
Business1 day ago
ONDC will safeguard consumer interest and protect small businesses by giving them equal opportunity to sell their products and services.
Business1 day ago
In 2022 there is a surge of approximately 80 per cent in global online searches for ‘online gift’ as compared to 2021.
Business1 day ago
The Dh1 billion land will be utilised for a luxurious residential golf community at Dubai South’s Golf District.
Business1 day ago
The firm will drive organic growth in the UAE and GCC markets with influencer marketing and a Web 3.0 suite of services.
Business1 day ago
Acquisition enables Retailo to empower owners of local restaurants and cafes in the UAE and other markets
Business2 days ago