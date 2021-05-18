Hungary to open new tourism office in Dubai

Prior to the Covid pandemic, Hungary saw the number of inbound tourist trips jump to a record 16.2 million guests spending more than 42 million guest nights in Hungarian accommodation establishments.

Visit Hungary will target Middle Eastern visitors as a key strategic market in its efforts to revitalise its tourism sector following the effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic. The agency will open a new tourism office in Fall 2021, in Dubai.

The Hungarian Tourism Agency (HTA), the official national body promoting the country as a tourist destination is expanding its international business development work within its subsidiary, the Visit Hungary National Tourism Organisation Ltd.

A delegation from Visit Hungary is currently visiting the UAE as part of a week-long mission dedicated to the strengthen of ties with key industry organisations and travel professionals, prior to the opening of the new office.

Fruzsina Zakariás, deputy CEO of Visit Hungary, said: “The opening of our tourism office in Dubai later this year will be both a milestone and evidence of Hungary’s significant investment and commitment to, and belief in the UAE and Middle East as an outbound market of quality and expected growth. With our luxury lifestyle experiences of castle stays, spas, exciting artisanal and designer shopping, natural landscapes as well as options for unique hunting and culinary adventures, we believe Hungary has an abundance of experiences to both beckon and enchant our Middle Eastern visitors and all those that visit.”

Prior to the Covid pandemic, Hungary saw the number of inbound tourist trips jump to a record 16.2 million guests spending more than 42 million guest nights in Hungarian accommodation establishments. Compared to the 2010 tourism results, the number of guests doubled, while the number of guest nights was almost 85 per cent higher. Budapest, the Hungarian capital, is proving an irresistible destination all its own, with its unique blend of attractions and stunning architecture enticing a record number of 5.7 million tourists in 2019. Compared to 2010, both the number of guests (+118.4 per cent) and guest nights (+125.7 per cent) more than doubled. However, as a consequence of the travel restrictions introduced because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of inbound tourist trips decreased significantly in 2020. According to the National Tourism Data Supply Centre, 2020 was concluded with a total of approximately 8 million guests and nearly 22,7 million guest nights.

Hungary has witnessed impressive development in the luxury tourism sector in recent years, with a fascinating array of new and renovated grand and boutique hotels opening to the public. Matild Palace, a luxury collection hotel built in 1902 under the patronage of Her Imperial and Royal Highness Archduchess Maria Klotild of Austria, offers visitors a journey into the world of imperial splendor. Meanwhile BOTANIQ Castle of Tura, is a fairytale-like jewel showcasing neo-renaissance and neo-baroque style elements, built by a Baron to exemplify his everlasting love and dedication to his wife. Today it’s one of the most beautiful castles in Hungary and as a hotel, provides a sanctuary of privacy and comfort with its 12 beautifully appointed rooms and 7 lavish suits.

Some of Hungary’s upcoming lifestyle attractions include Fashion Street Budapest; a shopping street where you can find everything from architectural gems, fashion, high-quality shopping and gastronomy to world-famous high-end brands. Premier Outlet Budapest is a popular shopping center in the outskirts of Budapest with over 100 national and international shops.

In order for visitors to enjoy all the very best luxury lifestyle experiences Hungary has to offer, a number of 8 day holiday packages have been especially curated with the Middle Eastern travellers in mind. These include such features as: 5 star luxury hotel and castle stays; private transfers; private boat cruises down the River Danube; exclusive private shopping experiences at Hungary’s famous Herend Porcelain flagship store, Hollo Folk Art & Furniture, as well as Hungarian fashion brands such as Nubu, Sugarbird and Nanushka; exclusive use of Veli Bej historic baths and many other unique and exclusive experiences.

“We hope that many aspirational travellers from the UAE and surrounding Gulf States will choose to visit Hungary as a destination of choice as soon as borders open and it is safe to do so. In preparation for that, we are currently busy working with the region’s leading travel agencies to provide them with unique travel itineraries and experiences that offer visitors an escape to splendor, relaxation and the celebration of life,” said Zakarias.

