HR summit seeks to elevate employee experience

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:12 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 3:13 PM

Rewardz, a frontrunner in high-tech HR solutions, recently held its inaugural People Leaders’ Summit in the Middle East. The summit convened nearly 100 HR and people leaders from the region, marking a significant milestone in Rewardz’s journey of transforming workplace experiences through cutting-edge technology.

As a vanguard of HR innovation, Rewardz utilized this platform to express gratitude to its partners and senior leaders, while also envisioning a future where technology continues to redefine the workplace. The summit served as a catalyst for reflection on past achievements, celebration of collaborative successes, and a roadmap for future endeavors in the global HR landscape.

hemed ‘Unleashing HR’s Tech Potential,’ the summit delved into pivotal topics shaping the future of work:

1. Tech-Infused HR Transformation: Discussions revolved around leveraging advanced analytics and AI-driven insights to revolutionize HR strategies, enabling organizations to adapt swiftly to evolving workforce dynamics and organizational goals.

2. Next-Gen Workplace Cultures: Esteemed speakers from leading global companies shared insights on harnessing technology to build inclusive and high-performance workplace cultures, fostering employee engagement, retention, and innovation. 3. Innovating Employee Experience with Tech: The summit showcased groundbreaking technologies and digital platforms designed to redefine employee experience and recognition, ensuring alignment with future-ready workforce expectations and organizational objectives. The summit featured an elite panel of speakers, including Suzanne Gandy, Director of HR at Bayut & Dubizzle; Fatima Alloghani, Emiratisation Director at Majid Al Futtaim; Firoze Akhtar, Manager HR, Employee Engagement & Programs at DHL Express UAE; and Fermin Diez, Chief Advisor at EngageRocket, the summit was moderated by Jaya Maru, Co-founder and CEO Middle East at Rewardz. Maru’s visionary leadership exemplifies Rewardz’s commitment to driving technological innovation in the HR domain. Reflecting on the summit, Jaya Maru stated, “Rewardz is at the forefront of HR innovation, and the People Leaders’ Summit underscores our global leadership and ambition in leveraging technology to shape the future of work. We are excited to continue empowering organizations worldwide with cutting-edge solutions that redefine employee experiences and drive organizational success.”

Rewardz thanked its strategic partner, EngageRocket, for their invaluable support in making the People Leaders Summit a resounding success.