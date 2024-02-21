Healthcare group announces Dh300m Saudi expansion with day surgery centres

Published: Wed 21 Feb 2024, 9:24 AM

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings, a leading healthcare group in the region, is planning a Dh300 million expansion in Saudi Arabia with two new speciality centres.

Burjeel’s Specialised Day Surgery Centres will come up in the capital city of Riyadh by next year, the group disclosed today on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where it’s listed.

Wholly owned and operated by Burjeel Holdings, the centres will provide a dedicated service offering in Saudi Arabia, a market with significant growth expectations for tailored healthcare services. The facilities will tap into increasing demand for world-class medical care among resident and tourist populations, top officials from the group said.

The centres will provide sophisticated minimally invasive comprehensive services, including oncology, advanced gynaecology, orthopaedics, neurology, and advanced robotics solutions for patient care.

Once ramped up, the new centres are expected to each generate annual revenue of up to Dh200 million. The projected capital expenditure is up to Dh300 million for both centres, with up to Dh55 million working capital investment expected per centre.

“We’re immensely proud to support KSA’s ambitious Vision 2030 through the enhancement of healthcare services and patient outcomes in the Kingdom,” Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, said.

“This expansion is part of our broader commitment to maximising the accessibility of high-quality healthcare services across the region. Importantly, the addition of Specialised Day Surgery Centres in Saudi Arabia complements the recent launch of our PhysioTherabia network and reinforces our strong commitment to patient excellence and aspiration to create a healthier, brighter future for all,” Dr Shamsheer said.

The Abu Dhabi model

The new projects have been modelled on Burjeel Holdings’ Al Reem Specialised Day Surgery Centre, which has generated significant referral traffic since it opened in 2017. The Abu Dhabi centre in Al Reem recorded Dh253 million in revenue in 2023 at a 62 per cent inpatient occupancy rate. The facility has complemented Burjeel Hospital and Burjeel Medical City by dealing with minimal invasive cases that would have earlier been managed by those hospitals.

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, underlined the expansion plans by leveraging the Abu Dhabi model as a significant step in growing Burjeel’s healthcare footprint in Saudi Arabia.

“The centre’s model is one we’re experienced in and will act as a critical cog in our long-term network ambitions in Saudi Arabia – enhancing the patient experience with sophisticated minimally invasive technology and boosting our relationship with insurance companies by providing them with the most cost-efficient services,” Sunil noted.

In August 2022, the group entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Investment to explore investment opportunities in the Kingdom amounting to up to $1 billion by 2030.

